VIDEO: The Cast of COMPANY Reunites for Virtual Performance

Article Pixel Jun. 12, 2020  

The cast of Company has reunited for a virtual performance of 'Company'!

Check out the video below!

Company was in previews, set to open on March 22 when Broadway was shut down due to the health crisis. The full principal cast for Company includes Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as JoAnne, Rashidra Scott as Susan, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.

