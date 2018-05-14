VIDEO: The Cast of BAT OUT OF HELL Finds Love on This Morning

Bat Out of Hell has sailed into the Dominion Theatre where it is playing an extended run through 27 October 2018. Check out the cast performing the number Dead Ringer for Love below!

The cast of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical at the Dominion Theatre is led byAndrew Polec, winner of the Joe Allen Best West End Debut in the Stage Debut Awards 2017, as Strat and Christina Bennington as Raven, with Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane. Also starring are Alex Thomas-Smith as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, Wayne Robinson as Jagwire, Giovanni Spanó as Ledoux and Patrick Sullivan as Blake. At certain performances the role of Strat will be played by Simon Gordon or Jordan Luke Gage. Also in the cast are Kyle Anthony, Emily Benjamin, Christopher Cameron, Georgia Carling, Natalie Chua, Jonathan Cordin, Rob Copeland,Hannah Ducharme, Isaac Edwards, Collette Guitart, Eric Hallengren, Vicki Manser, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Aston Newman Hannington, Eve Norris, Joseph Peacock, Kyle Roberts, Craig Ryder, Dawnita Smith, Courtney Stapleton, Julie Stark,Charlotte Anne Steen and Sam Toland.

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love, set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland. Strat, the forever young leader of The Lost, has fallen for Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical, ruler of Obsidian.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction byJay Scheib, choreography by Emma Portner, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Jon Bausor and Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, casting byDavid Grindrod CDG, fight direction by Stuart Boother and musical direction by Robert Emery.

www.BatOutOfHellMusical.com

Photo Credit: Specular

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You