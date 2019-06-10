VIDEO: The Cast Of KISS ME, KATE Performs 'Too Darn Hot' at the Tonys

The Kiss Me, Kate cast turns up the heat at the 2019 TONY AWARDS with a performance of "Too Darn Hot."

Watch the performance below!

In the constellation of musical comedy masterpieces, Kiss Me, Kate shines as perhaps Broadway's most sparkling achievement. This is the winner of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Musical, alive with onstage romance, backstage passion, comedy high and low, a dash of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, and a stylish, sexy, sophisticated songbook that includes "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion." Once again, Roundabout catapults you to musical comedy heaven, with a brand-new Kiss Me, Kate.

Kiss Me, Kate stars Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara as "Kate/Lilli Vanessi," Tony Award nominee Will Chase as "Petruchio/Fred Graham," Corbin Bleu as "Lucentio/Bill Calhoun," Terence Archie as "Harrison Howell," Mel Johnson Jr. as "Harry Trevor/Baptista," James T. Lane as "Paul," Stephanie Styles as "Lois Lane/Bianca," Adrienne Walker as "Hattie," Lance Coadie Williams as "Gangster (Second Man)" and John Pankow as "Gangster (First Man)."

Photo Credit: John P. Filo/CBS





