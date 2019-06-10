2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

VIDEO: The Cast Of KISS ME, KATE Performs 'Too Darn Hot' at the Tonys

Jun. 10, 2019  

The Kiss Me, Kate cast turns up the heat at the 2019 TONY AWARDS with a performance of "Too Darn Hot."

Watch the performance below!

In the constellation of musical comedy masterpieces, Kiss Me, Kate shines as perhaps Broadway's most sparkling achievement. This is the winner of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Musical, alive with onstage romance, backstage passion, comedy high and low, a dash of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, and a stylish, sexy, sophisticated songbook that includes "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion." Once again, Roundabout catapults you to musical comedy heaven, with a brand-new Kiss Me, Kate.

Kiss Me, Kate stars Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara as "Kate/Lilli Vanessi," Tony Award nominee Will Chase as "Petruchio/Fred Graham," Corbin Bleu as "Lucentio/Bill Calhoun," Terence Archie as "Harrison Howell," Mel Johnson Jr. as "Harry Trevor/Baptista," James T. Lane as "Paul," Stephanie Styles as "Lois Lane/Bianca," Adrienne Walker as "Hattie," Lance Coadie Williams as "Gangster (Second Man)" and John Pankow as "Gangster (First Man)."

Photo Credit: John P. Filo/CBS

VIDEO: The Cast Of KISS ME, KATE Performs 'Too Darn Hot' at the Tonys
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Sings GYPSY During Tonys Commercial
  • VIDEO: James Corden is Joined by Over 170 Performers in Tony Award Opening Number Celebrating Live Theatre
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Perform a Medley of Temptations' Hits at the Tony Awards
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Takes on BEETLEJUICE in New Mashup
  • VIDEO: Audra McDonald and Laura Linney Have Beef on the Tonys
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Puts A New Spin On AIN'T TOO PROUD

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup