VIDEO: The Ailey Spirit Virtual Benefit STILL, WE DANCE Reaches Over 200k Viewers Around the World
Last night the premiere of the first-ever Ailey Spirit Benefit global broadcast united over 200,000 viewers with an uplifting evening featuring all aspects of Ailey, from the young students from The Ailey School to the renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Special guest appearances included Angela Bassett, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom, Jr., Timothy Shriver, Lorraine Toussaint and powerful remarks by Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative whose bestselling book "Just Mercy," was recently adapted into a feature film.
Audiences around the world experienced a special program that spoke to the current moment featuring interviews with founder Alvin Ailey, vintage footage of Ailey's classic ballet Blues Suite that launched the Company in 1958, along with a premiere by Artistic Director Robert Battle entitled Variation, created during this time of social distancing. In a memorable finale, the Ailey dancers came together while apart filming in different locations for a re-imagined celebration of 60 years of Revelations, Alvin Ailey's soul-stirring masterpiece that is needed more than ever during these trying times. A celebration of unity afterwards was hosted by Dapper Dan with music by DJ D-Nice and Ms. Nix welcomed more than 750 guests to join in the dance.
The free broadcast is viewable for one week on Ailey's Website, YouTube, Facebook and Vimeo.
Watch below!
The Ailey Spirit Benefit raises funds to support important programs for young people, like scholarships to The Ailey School and Ailey's Arts In Education & Community Programs, including AileyCamp - an innovative, full- scholarship summer day camp that uses dance as a means to help inner-city youth stretch their minds, bodies, and spirits. Proceeds will also move Ailey forward during this challenging time with the Still, We Dance campaign, which helps the organization offer a variety of free programming through Ailey All Access and prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 season paying tribute to six decades of Revelations.
The special broadcast is a highlight of Ailey All Access, a free online initiative featuring the streaming of a series of weekly performances, short films by the dancers, dance and fitness classes and more, that has reached almost 18 million people in 64 countries since it kicked off on Monday March 30, the anniversary date of the first performance of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
Daniel Radcliffe Responds to J.K. Rowling's Twitter Comments: 'Transgender Women Are Women'
Daniel Radcliffe has responded to backlash that J.K. Rowling received over the weekend over her 'transphobic' comments on Twitter.... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty Sing 'For Good' for the Class of 2020
Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. 'To the class of 2020; the world needs you now ... (read more)
Patti LuPone Talks the Return of Broadway, Why the Country is 'Doomed' and More
Patti LuPone is on the cover of Variety's Power of Women issue. In her interview, she talks about the return of Broadway, why the country is 'doomed' ... (read more)
Samantha Ware on Lea Michele: 'She Hasn't Learned Anything'
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The cont... (read more)
TINA, Audra McDonald, Joshua Henry, LaChanze, Arienne Warren and More Nominated for 2020 Antonyo Awards
Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists, has announced the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a cele... (read more)