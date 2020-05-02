Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The 2013 London Cast of A CHORUS LINE Performs the Opening Number From Home!

In April, cast members from the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line joined forces for a virtual performance, A Chorus Line in Quarantine. Now, the 2013 London cast of A Chorus Line has done the same!

The cast performed, from their own homes, part of the show's iconic opening number. The video was edited by Harry Francis.

Check out the video below!

Then, watch the Broadway version here!

