VIDEO: Texas School Orchestra Directors Join Forces For Virtual Performance of 'Lean On Me'

Orchestra directors from schools in the Clear Creek Independent School District joined forces for a virtual rendition of Lean On me.

One staff members recorded a drum track, and each member joined in on their respective instruments.

The video is dedicated to "students and staff navigating through school closures due to the current COVID-19 pandemic," Clear Creek ISD said in their post.

Watch the video below!





