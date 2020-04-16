Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Texas School Orchestra Directors Join Forces For Virtual Performance of 'Lean On Me'

Article Pixel Apr. 16, 2020  

Orchestra directors from schools in the Clear Creek Independent School District joined forces for a virtual rendition of Lean On me.

One staff members recorded a drum track, and each member joined in on their respective instruments.

The video is dedicated to "students and staff navigating through school closures due to the current COVID-19 pandemic," Clear Creek ISD said in their post.

Watch the video below!

