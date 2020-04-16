Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Texas School Orchestra Directors Join Forces For Virtual Performance of 'Lean On Me'
Orchestra directors from schools in the Clear Creek Independent School District joined forces for a virtual rendition of Lean On me.
One staff members recorded a drum track, and each member joined in on their respective instruments.
The video is dedicated to "students and staff navigating through school closures due to the current COVID-19 pandemic," Clear Creek ISD said in their post.
Watch the video below!