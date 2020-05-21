VIDEO: Teenagers Unite to Build a Virtual Prom with Members of Broadway Cast of THE PROM!

The Broadway Company of THE PROM launched the #buildavirtualprom initiative encouraging teenagers all over the world who missed pivotal high school experiences, like the Prom, to get dressed up and dance their unruly hearts out in their homes.

Cast member Courtney Balan came up with this idea after her husband, a High School theatre teacher, relayed the anxiety and disappointment his students are feeling over missing the pivotal moments in their high school years like graduation, the Spring musical, and the prom.

"It made me think of an idea. I ran it past the cast and company and got a positive reaction, as well as some significant creative input to make it one big exciting event" says Balan.

Check out a compilation video from the virtual prom below!

