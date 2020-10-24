VIDEO: Take a Tour of Joe Allen Restaurant's Newly Implemented Safety Measures
The restaurant is now reopen with limited capacity.
Joe Allen Restaurant has officially reopened, with limited capacity, and safety measures in place.
In a new video on the restaurant's Facebook page, you can take a tour of a few of the measures they have taken to keep everyone safe.
Watch the full video below!
In May, 1965, Joe Allen opened the restaurant that bears his name. The restaurant has been feeding theatregoers and performers ever since.
