VIDEO: THREE TALL WOMEN's Laurie Metcalf Accepts a Tony Award for the Second-Straight Season

Stage and screen star Laurie Metcalf has been nominated for a Tony in each of the last three seasons, winning in back-to-back seasons for A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 and again tonight for Three Tall Women.

Check out here 2018 acceptance speech below!

In addition to the consecutive wins, Metcalf has previously been nominated for Misery, The Other Place, and November. Metcalf received three Emmy Awards for her work on the television series "Roseanne," and Emmy nominations for "3rd Rock From the Sun," "Monk," "Desperate Housewives," "The Big Bang Theory," "Getting On," and "Horace and Pete."

Films include Lady Bird (National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress, National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress, Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture), Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, Internal Affairs, and the Toy Story series. She is an original member of Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago.

