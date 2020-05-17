VIDEO: THE LION KING Original Cast Members Reunite for A Virtual Performance of 'He Lives In You'

Members of the Original Cast of Broadway's "The Lion King" reunites after 23 years to uplift and celebrate the fact that even in the midst of this unprecedented time, "He Lives in You".

Check out the performance below introduced by the show's Tony-winning director. Julie Taymor!

After 22 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by more than 100 million people.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years.

Performed in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; on tour across Japan and North America, with a separate production touring internationally, for a total of eight productions running concurrently across the globe.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You