VIDEO: THE LION KING Germany Celebrates 19 Years with A Virtual Performance
Since opening in 2001, THE LION KING has reigned as Germany's most successful musical!
The Germany pride of The Lion King global family is celebrating 19 years with a virtual performance of the iconic opening number, "The Circle of Life".
Check out their reunion here!
The Lion King is one of the most thrilling visual experiences to ever hit Broadway Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. This is The Lion King. This adaptation of Disney's iconic film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with colors, stunning effects and enchanting music.
This is your opportunity to relive the story of Simba and his journey from wide-eyed cub to finally reclaiming his crown as the king of the Pridelands. The Lion King won six Tony Awards 1998 including Best Musical, Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical (Julie Taymor) making Taymor the first woman in theatrical history bestowed with the honor.
