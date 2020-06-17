VIDEO: THE BOY FROM OZ Original Australian Cast Reunites for 'I Go to Rio'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As a 20th Anniversary Celebration, the Original Australian Company of The Boy from Oz reunited to go back to Rio! Watch below as the cast reunites to perform the show's joyous finale: "I Go to Rio".

Before The Boy from Oz arrived on Broadway with Hugh Jackman, the musical had its world premiere, directed by Gale Edwards, at Her Majesty's Theatre, Sydney, Sydney, Australia, on 5 March 1998 and toured Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, playing to over 1.2 million theatre patrons. It ran for a total 766 performances over two years. The production starred Todd McKenney as Peter Allen and Divinyls frontwoman Chrissy Amphlett as Judy Garland, Angela Toohey as Liza Minnelli and introduced Mathew Waters as Young Peter Allen.

Donate today to the Actors Benevolent Fund of New South Wales at: https://www.actorsbenevolentfund.org

