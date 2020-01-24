VIDEO: Sting Talks THE LAST SHIP on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Sting talks about visiting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of our theatre, messing with people who are driving next to him listening to his music, the first time he ever heard one of his songs on the radio, his upcoming residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and his musical THE LAST SHIP which is on tour in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., St. Paul and Detroit.

Inspired by Sting's 1991 album, "The Soul Cages," THE LAST SHIP tells the story of Gideon, a PRODIGAL SON returning home after 17 years at sea to find that the local shipyard his town was built around is closing and Meg, the love he left behind, has moved on. Tensions flare and picket lines are drawn as foreman Jackie White (Sting) rallies the workers to take over the shipyard and build one last ship in the face of the gathering storm.

A love story, a tale of family and friendship, and a passionate homage to the shipbuilding community Sting grew up in, this "thrilling and stirring musical" (The Guardian) features a Tony-nominated original score by Sting including some of his best-loved songs "Island of Souls," "All This Time," and "When We Dance." Completely reimagined since its Broadway debut in 2014, THE LAST SHIP has thrilled audiences across the UK and in Toronto.

