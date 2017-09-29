VIDEO: Steve Martin Talks Broadway's METEOR SHOWER; Performs New Song on LATE SHOW

On last night's LATE SHOW, legendary comedian and banjo player Steve Martin discussed his new Broadway play METEOR SHOWER. He tells Stephen Colbert that after learning from the producer that his show would be going up at New York's Booth Theater with an all-star cast, the comedian responded, "You know what? I am way too high to deal with this right now!" Later, the talented actor teamed up with The Steep Canyon Rangers for the song 'Caroline' from 'The Long-Awaited Album.' Watch clips from the appearance below!

METEOR SHOWER will be coming to Broadway's Booth Theatre this fall starring Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian Amy Schumer, Tony-winner Laura Benanti, another Emmy and Peabody Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key, and Alan Tudyk. Previews begin Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Broadway's Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street). Opening night is set for Wednesday, November 29.

Meteor Shower, which broke box office records at San Diego's Old Globe last summer and went on to play at the Long Wharf Theatre, will be directed by 2017 Tony nominee Jerry Zaks (HELLO DOLLY!) and produced by Joey Parnes.

