VIDEO: Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe Star in the Trailer for MIRACLE WORKERS

Dec. 5, 2018  

TBS' heaven-set workplace comedy, Miracle Workers, will premiere on Tuesday, February 12 at 10:30 p.m. The series' first teaser, released today, shows God (Buscemi) as you've never seen him before.

Watch the teaser below!

Based on Simon Rich's book, What in God's Name, this seven-episode limited series turns the perception of heaven on its head while also making the case that humans are worth saving.

Radcliffe and Buscemi executive produce and star alongside Karan Soni (Deadpool) and Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers). Radcliffe plays Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity's prayers. Buscemi plays Craig's boss, God, who has pretty much checked out to focus on petty hobbies. To prevent Earth's destruction, Craig and fellow angel Eliza (Viswanathan) must answer a seemingly impossible prayer: help two humans, Laura and Sam (played by Sasha Compere and Jon Bass), fall in love.

Guest stars Tituss Burgess, Margaret Cho, Angela Kinsey, Tim Meadows, John Reynolds, Lolly Adefope and Chris Parnell will also appear throughout the season.

Miracle Workers is created by MAN SEEKING WOMAN creator Simon Rich. It is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Michaels' Broadway Video, along with Rich, Radcliffe and Buscemi. Broadway Video produces the series in association with Turner's Studio T.

VIDEO: Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe Star in the Trailer for MIRACLE WORKERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For BBC's LES MISERABLES Series
  • VIDEO: Alec Baldwin's Trump Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' on Saturday Night Live
  • VIDEO: It's Everything You Ever Want! Hugh Jackman Sings THE GREATEST SHOW On TODAY
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Bringing HAMILTON to Puerto Rico on CBS Sunday Morning
  • VIDEO: Hansens & Murphys x2! DEAR EVAN HANSEN Casts Unite to Perform 'You Will Be Found'
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Sings of Trumps Favorite Things in Latest Musical Parody!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE