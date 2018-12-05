VIDEO: Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe Star in the Trailer for MIRACLE WORKERS

TBS' heaven-set workplace comedy, Miracle Workers, will premiere on Tuesday, February 12 at 10:30 p.m. The series' first teaser, released today, shows God (Buscemi) as you've never seen him before.

Watch the teaser below!

Based on Simon Rich's book, What in God's Name, this seven-episode limited series turns the perception of heaven on its head while also making the case that humans are worth saving.

Radcliffe and Buscemi executive produce and star alongside Karan Soni (Deadpool) and Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers). Radcliffe plays Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity's prayers. Buscemi plays Craig's boss, God, who has pretty much checked out to focus on petty hobbies. To prevent Earth's destruction, Craig and fellow angel Eliza (Viswanathan) must answer a seemingly impossible prayer: help two humans, Laura and Sam (played by Sasha Compere and Jon Bass), fall in love.

Guest stars Tituss Burgess, Margaret Cho, Angela Kinsey, Tim Meadows, John Reynolds, Lolly Adefope and Chris Parnell will also appear throughout the season.

Miracle Workers is created by MAN SEEKING WOMAN creator Simon Rich. It is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Michaels' Broadway Video, along with Rich, Radcliffe and Buscemi. Broadway Video produces the series in association with Turner's Studio T.

