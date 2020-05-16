VIDEO: Stephanie J. Block Reflects on Working With Roundabout as Part of the OFF-SCRIPT Series

Shutdown Streaming
As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Stephanie J. Block is reflecting on working with the company on past productions, including Anything Goes and The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

She offers words of encouragement and notes that she is very much missing art and theatre, as we all are, at this time.

Check out the video below!

The theatres may be dark, but Roundabout is keeping the story-telling going. From backstage antics to onstage moments, artists are sharing their favorite theatre memories in the new Roundabout Off-Script series!

