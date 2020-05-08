VIDEO: Stars of MEAN GIRLS, IN THE HEIGHTS, And More Join the #BeAPart Relief Project
The #BeAPart project is a virtual initiative raising money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and other relief organizations and charities by giving performers the opportunity to contribute video performances inspired by the pandemic and the many heroes who have stepped forward to fight on its front lines.
The first video features Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star, Gabrielle Ruiz and The Voice singer Anthony Evans singing "Saving Grace" by Christopher Lennertz. Mean Girls stars Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig are also set to perform a soon-to-be-announced duet of their own.
Artists fees for the performers will be distributed to relief charities and provide assistance to performing arts professionals whose livelihoods have been affected by the virus.
Check out the first video here:
