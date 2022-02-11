VIDEO: Stars Unite to Celebrate 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center

Tonight's the night! Broadway stars align at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts this weekend as they come together for two performances only (February 11 and 12) of 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center.

Hosted by Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), this once-in-a-lifetime concert event pays homage to the legacy of Broadway musicals at the Kennedy Center, including a special tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim. The celebration will star Tony Award® winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show, Falsettos), Sierra Boggess (School of Rock, The Little Mermaid), Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, She Loves Me), Tony Award® winner LaChanze (Trouble in Mind, The Color Purple), Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, The Kennedy Center's The Music Man), Grammy Award® winner and Tony Award® nominee Andrew Rannells (Falsettos, The Book of Mormon), Tony Award® winner Frances Ruffelle (Les Misérables), multiple Grammy® and Tony Award® nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, Sondheim on Sondheim, "A Time to Sing" at the Kennedy Center), and Tony Award® nominee Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset, On the Town).

Watch below as four of the shows stars (Creel, McArdle, Ruffelle and Yazbeck) reflect on their time at the Kennedy Center and what's in store for the concert! Plus, follow along with Betsy Wolfe's Instagram takeover!