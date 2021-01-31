VIDEO: Stanley Tucci Talks SUPERNOVA and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Stage and screen actor Stanley Tucci was featured in conversation on CBS Sunday Morning today, January 31.

In the feature, Tucci talks with correspondent Holly Williams about his latest film, "Supernova", about a middle-aged gay couple dealing with one partner's early-onset dementia, as well as his very public obsession with food and drink.

Watch the full conversation below!

Stanley Tucci made his film debut in John Huston's Prizzi's Honor (1985), and made his directorial debut with the cult comedy Big Night which he also co-wrote and starred in alongside Tony Shalhoub. Tucci is also known for his collaborations with Meryl Streep in films such as The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and Julie & Julia (2009). Tucci gained further acclaim and success with such films as Easy A (2010), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Margin Call (2011), The Hunger Games film series (2012-2015), Spotlight (2015), and Beauty and the Beast (2017).

He has won three Emmy Awards; one for Winchell (1998), one for a guest appearance on the comedy series Monk, and one for being a producer of the web series Park Bench with Steve Buscemi. Tucci was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Lovely Bones (2009).

Tucci also starred in numerous television series such as the legal drama Murder One (1995-96), the medical drama 3 lbs (2006), the docudrama Feud (2017), and the drama Limetown (2018). Since 2020, Tucci has voiced Bitsy Brandenham in the animated series Central Park.

Tucci is known to Broadway audiences from his various stage roles, making his Broadway debut in 1982 in The Queen and the Rebels. His other Broadway credits include The Misanthrope (1983), Brighton Beach Memoirs (1983), The Iceman Cometh (1985), Execution of Justice (1986), and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune (2002), for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.