VIDEO: Skylar Astin & Alex Newell Talk Reality TV on TODAY SHOW

The stars of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" share what they love to watch to unwind, including "The Devil Wears Prada" and more, for TODAY's "What I Watch" series.

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

Astin played Georg in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening, and recently played Finch in the Kennedy Center's concert production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying opposite Betsy Wolfe and Michael Urie.



He played Greg on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He also appeared in Pitch Perfect.

Alex made his Broadway debut in "Once on This Island." Alex is best known for playing Wade "Unique" Adams, a transgender student on FOX's "Glee." Although the stage is where it all began, some of his favorite roles include: Hairspray (Motormouth Maybelle), Cinderella (Fairy Godmother), Saturday Night Fever (Candy). Alex is also a recording artist with Atlantic Records where he's released songs with Clean Bandit ("Stronger"), Blonde ("All Cried Out") and The Knocks ("Collect my Love"). All available now along with his debut EP entitled Power, and new single "Keep It Moving." Also Kill the Lights (Nile Rogers and DJ Cassidy) which was featured on HBO's "Vinyl."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You