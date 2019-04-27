VIDEO: Sigourney Weaver Makes Surprise Appearance at High School Production of ALIEN

Apr. 27, 2019  

A high school in New Jersey had taken the internet by storm with their stage production of Alien. Following the viral story, the film's original director, Ridley Scott, reached out and to offer to assist in funding an encore performance of the production.

The school presented an encore performance last night, April 26, and they had a surprise guest in attendance! The star of the original movie, Sigourney Weaver, came to the show!

She gave a speech on stage for the audience, and chatted with the students in the show.

Check out the video below, which also includes clips from the production!

Photos from the stage adaptation of the film, performed by North Bergen High School Drama Club, surfaced on social media, thanks to Paul Owens. The photos caused the production to create quite a buzz across the internet.

The famous "facehugger" scene from the movie was recreated on stage, and happened to be captured by a parent.

The social media content caused the production to blow up, and get picked up by multiple media outlets. Even the official Alien Twitter account retweeted the photos, saying they were impressed.

VIDEO: Sigourney Weaver Makes Surprise Appearance at High School Production of ALIEN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Disney Theatrical's Tom Schumacher Reveals a Revival of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is Coming to Broadway
  • VIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals She's Preparing for Musical Film
  • VIDEO: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Takes Their Opening Night Bows
  • BWW Exclusive: Watch Samantha Barks Make Her Star Turn in PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway!
  • VIDEO: Tony Goldwyn Talks Kissing NETWORK Co-Star Tatiana Maslany in Times Square
  • VIDEO: WAITRESS Releases Sara Bareilles' First Demo of 'She Used to Be Mine'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup