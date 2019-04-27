VIDEO: Sigourney Weaver Makes Surprise Appearance at High School Production of ALIEN

A high school in New Jersey had taken the internet by storm with their stage production of Alien. Following the viral story, the film's original director, Ridley Scott, reached out and to offer to assist in funding an encore performance of the production.

The school presented an encore performance last night, April 26, and they had a surprise guest in attendance! The star of the original movie, Sigourney Weaver, came to the show!

She gave a speech on stage for the audience, and chatted with the students in the show.

Check out the video below, which also includes clips from the production!

Photos from the stage adaptation of the film, performed by North Bergen High School Drama Club, surfaced on social media, thanks to Paul Owens. The photos caused the production to create quite a buzz across the internet.

Last night the North Bergen High School in New Jersey put on 'Alien' as their school play and it looks absolutely incredible.#hrgiger#Alien#rushmore pic.twitter.com/5jopUecFil - Paul Owens (@oh_pollo) March 23, 2019

The famous "facehugger" scene from the movie was recreated on stage, and happened to be captured by a parent.

A parent filmed the facehugger scene. pic.twitter.com/oamxaxikM2 - Paul Owens (@oh_pollo) March 23, 2019

The social media content caused the production to blow up, and get picked up by multiple media outlets. Even the official Alien Twitter account retweeted the photos, saying they were impressed.

We are impressed! 40 years and still going strong... https://t.co/NJGJIZj2oq - Alien (@AlienAnthology) March 23, 2019





