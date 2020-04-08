VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo Sing 'Once Upon Another Time' From LOVE NEVER DIES

While we are all at home, Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo are lifting our spirits with beautiful music!

The pair, who starred together in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, sang a virtual duet of the song Once Upon Another Time.

Watch below!

The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak-shows of Coney Island. In this new electrically-charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love Christine Daae. Now one of the world's finest sopranos, Christine is struggling in an ailing marriage to Raoul. So, it is with excitement she accepts an invitation to travel to New York and perform at a renowned opera house. In a final bid to win back her love, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave from Manhattan; to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island not knowing what is in store for them.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You