Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Sierra Boggess Performs 'Come to My Garden' From THE SECRET GARDEN With Her Sister and Brother in Law

Article Pixel Apr. 12, 2020  

Sierra Boggess took to YouTube to post a video of herself, her sister Summer Boggess, and her brother in law Brian Hertz performing 'Come to My Garden' from The Secret Garden!

Summer plays cello and Brian plays piano, while Sierra sings.

"My sister, brother in law and I wanted to make this video from our homes as a gift for you," Sierra wrote on Twitter. "We are all in this together. We send light and love to everyone!"

Watch the video below!

"Come to My Garden" features music by Lucy Simon and lyrics by Marsha Norman The arrangement is by Brian Hertz.

VIDEO: Sierra Boggess Performs 'Come to My Garden' From THE SECRET GARDEN With Her Sister and Brother in Law
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch the Full Production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyles
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter, Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater & More Join Michael Korte's #YouWillBeFoundChallenge
  • VIDEO: Appalachian State University Students Sing 'The Song of Purple Summer' in Lieu of Cancelled Production of SPRING AWAKENING
  • VIDEO: Watch the Performance of 'Fight Song' Featuring Deaf West Theatre Company on ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST