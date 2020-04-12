VIDEO: Sierra Boggess Performs 'Come to My Garden' From THE SECRET GARDEN With Her Sister and Brother in Law

Sierra Boggess took to YouTube to post a video of herself, her sister Summer Boggess, and her brother in law Brian Hertz performing 'Come to My Garden' from The Secret Garden!

Summer plays cello and Brian plays piano, while Sierra sings.

"My sister, brother in law and I wanted to make this video from our homes as a gift for you," Sierra wrote on Twitter. "We are all in this together. We send light and love to everyone!"

Watch the video below!

"Come to My Garden" features music by Lucy Simon and lyrics by Marsha Norman The arrangement is by Brian Hertz.





