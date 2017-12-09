VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Covers 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE With Postmodern Jukebox
Shoshana Bean joined Postmodern Jukebox to perform a cover of 'Tomorrow' from Annie with the group's signature Motown flair. This is Bean's fifth song with PMJ.
Watch the video below!
Arrangement by: Scott Bradlee
Vocal arrangement by: Shoshana Bean
Engineered by: Matt Telford
Video by: Braverijah Sage
Bean posted a snippet of the video to her Instagram page, commenting "I never got to play Annie. Making up for lost time..."
Bean is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of "Hairspray" and starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba, the green-skinned witch in "Wicked." Most recently she appeared as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl" and in the pre-Broadway production of the new musical "Beaches" as CeeCee Bloom, for which she earned a Jeff Award Nomination for best lead actress in a musical.
Postmodern Jukebox, also widely known by the acronym PMJ, is a rotating musical collective founded by arranger and pianist Scott Bradlee in 2011.
Click Here to Watch the Video!