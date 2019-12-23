VIDEO: Shirley Bassey, Michael Ball, and Alfie Boe Perform A Christmas Classic

Today, we're celebrating Christmas with Dame Shirley Bassey, who appeared on ITV this week to perform the Christmas show tune classic, "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" with Les Miserables stars, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. Hear their rendition below!

Dame Shirley Veronica Bassey, is a Welsh singer whose career began in the mid-1950s. She is best known for recording the theme songs to the James Bond films Goldfinger (1964), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), and Moonraker (1979).

In 2000, Bassey was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for services to the performing arts. In 1977 she received the Brit Award for Best British Female Solo Artist in the previous 25 years. Bassey is considered one of the most popular female vocalists in Britain during the second half of the 20th century.

Michael Ball has received critical acclaim for his performances in the West End and on Broadway in shows including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and the smash hit musical Hairspray. He has sold millions of albums and toured multiple continents across the world.

Alfie Boe is best known for his internationally critically acclaimed performances as Jean Valjean in the musical Les Misérables, playing the role in the Queen's Theatre in London, the Les Misérables: 25th Anniversary Concert in October 2010, and in the Broadway revival. He most recently starred as Billy Bigelow in the West End production of Carousel in 2017. On Broadway he was most recently seen in the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You