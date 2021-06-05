VIDEO: Scott Sanders Explains How He Brought IN THE HEIGHTS from Stage to Screen

It won't be long now! In the Heights hits the big screen in a matter of days, when the world will get to celebrate the joy of Lin-Manuel's first big musical. But Broadway fans remember that long before the film, In the Heights took the New York theatre scene by storm. Who brought the Tony-winning show from stage to screen? One of them was producer Scott Sanders.

"Everything I've ever produced in my life usually has a big heart attached to it in some way. I care a lot about that, so I was a fan when I first saw [the show on Broadway]. Three years later I was in Atlanta, Georgia making a movie for Disney and we hired Lin to be an actor in that movie. He walked over to me one day and said, "Hey, another studio was going to make In the Heights into a movie but they've decided not to make it. Would you like to produce it?' I was so flattered and taken aback and said, 'Of course I would! I would be honored to.'"

Sanders admittedly can't wait to share this project with the world. "It's been a long journey, but it's incredibly thrilling that the whole world is going to be able to see this film [so soon]."

You can catch In the Heights in theatres and on HBO Max starting June 10. Until then, catch up with Sanders and hear more about the origins of the project with BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview below!