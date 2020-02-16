VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Reveals The Ingredients For WAITRESS Hit 'She Used To Be Mine'
Sara Bareilles is currently making her West End debut in Waitress, playing Jenna alongside Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter.
On the show's Twitter account, Bareilles revealed some of the 'ingredients' that make up hit song "She Used To Be Mine" in a new series called #WaitressUnbaked - watch the video below!
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.
The video you didn't know you'd been waiting for ?- Waitress The Musical (@WaitressLondon) February 15, 2020
Listen now as @SaraBareilles talks through the ingredients for 'She Used To Be Mine' in the first of #WaitressUnbaked ? pic.twitter.com/9f3PaXHLaT
Waitress celebrated its official West End opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019, and the Tony-nominated musical is booking at the Adelphi Theatre until 4 July.
The show has recently announced dates for the first ever UK and Ireland tour. Waitress will open at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on 14 November 2020, and tour until April 2021 - full details here.
Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by seven-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro.
