VIDEO: Sam Harris Discusses HAM: A MUSICAL MEMOIR at Outfest

A filmed production of Ham: A Musical Memoir will have its world premiere at Outfest in Los Angeles on July 23.

Ham is renowned musician and actor Sam Harris' award-winning, one-man musical. The presentation of the film will be preceded by a live performance by Harris.

Hear Harris talk about the upcoming presentation on KTLA 5 below!

The original production of Ham: A Musical Memoir was presented at Ars Nova, directed by Billy Porter, in 2015.

Celebrating its 37th anniversary, Outfest - the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization promoting equality by creating, sharing, and protecting LGBTQ stories on the screen - today announced the complete programming lineup for the 2019 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival, presented by HBO. The nation's leading LGBTQ festival will be held July 18-28, 2019.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You