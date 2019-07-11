VIDEO: Sam Harris Discusses HAM: A MUSICAL MEMOIR at Outfest

Jul. 11, 2019  

A filmed production of Ham: A Musical Memoir will have its world premiere at Outfest in Los Angeles on July 23.

Ham is renowned musician and actor Sam Harris' award-winning, one-man musical. The presentation of the film will be preceded by a live performance by Harris.

Hear Harris talk about the upcoming presentation on KTLA 5 below!

The original production of Ham: A Musical Memoir was presented at Ars Nova, directed by Billy Porter, in 2015.

Celebrating its 37th anniversary, Outfest - the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization promoting equality by creating, sharing, and protecting LGBTQ stories on the screen - today announced the complete programming lineup for the 2019 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival, presented by HBO. The nation's leading LGBTQ festival will be held July 18-28, 2019.

VIDEO: Sam Harris Discusses HAM: A MUSICAL MEMOIR at Outfest
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Luke Islam Sings 'She Used To Be Mine' From WAITRESS on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT; Gets Golden Buzzer
  • VIDEO: Renee Zellweger is Judy Garland in the Official Trailer for JUDY
  • VIDEO: THE PROM's Four Emmas Perform Acoustic Rendition of 'Unruly Heart'
  • VIDEO: Ryoko Yonekura Performs 'Roxie' in Honor of Her Return to CHICAGO
  • LISTEN: Beyonce Releases Single 'Spirit' From THE LION KING: THE GIFT Album
  • VIDEO: Sam Harris Discusses HAM: A MUSICAL MEMOIR at Outfest

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup