Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

VIDEO: SIX's Natalie Pilkington Accepts Boyfriend's Proposal On Stage!

pixeltracker

"Four and a half years ago, in theatre, in a show, in a business I love, I met one amazing girl." Andy shared. 

Jul. 12, 2021  

After a performance of the SIX UK tour, the theatre was treated to an extra special on-stage surprise... Natalie Pilkington, a swing in the production who was playing Anne Boleyn at the performance, was proposed to on stage by her boyfriend Andy McGuire!

Watch the proposal below!

"Four and a half years ago, in theatre, in a show, in a business I love, I met one amazing girl." Andy shared.

Watch the video below!

Get the best prices on tickets to SIX on TodayTix - click here.

Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson

More Hot Stories For You