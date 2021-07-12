VIDEO: SIX's Natalie Pilkington Accepts Boyfriend's Proposal On Stage!

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

After a performance of the SIX UK tour, the theatre was treated to an extra special on-stage surprise... Natalie Pilkington, a swing in the production who was playing Anne Boleyn at the performance, was proposed to on stage by her boyfriend Andy McGuire!

Watch the proposal below!

"Four and a half years ago, in theatre, in a show, in a business I love, I met one amazing girl." Andy shared.

