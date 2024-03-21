Video: SIX West End Queens Sing 'Haus of Holbein' at Buckingham Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The SIX West End Queens visited The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace to perform a new arrangement of ‘Haus of Holbein’ surrounded by Holbein’s own work!

watch!

Visit the Holbein at the Tudor Court exhibition, open until Sunday, 14 April.

The current 2023-24 company are Nikki Bentley Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen Anne Boleyn, Kayleigh McKnight Jane Seymour, Reca Oakley as Anna of Cleves, Inez Budd Katherine Howard and Janiq Charles Catherine Parr, with Gabriella Stylianou Alternate Aragon/Seymour and Dance Captain, Naomi Alade (Alternate Boleyn/Cleves, Hannah Lowther as Alternate Howard/Parr, Meg Dixon-Brasil Super Swing and Natalie Pilkington UK Super Swing.