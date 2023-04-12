VIDEO: SIX the Musical South Korean Cast Rehearses 'Ex-Wives'

SIX the musical has returned to South Korea after the UK tour brought their English-language production to the country in early March 2023. Watch the cast in rehearsal perform 'Ex-Wives.'

A Korean-language production opened March 31st at the Shinhan Card Artium in Seouland is currently on sale through June 25th.

The cast features Lee Arum-soul and Son Seung-yeon as Catherine of Aragon, Kim Ji-woo and Pae Su-jeong as Anne Boleyn, Park Hyena and Park Ga-ran as Jane Seymour, Jim Ji-sun and Choi Hyun,sun as Anna of Cleves, Jim Ryeo-won as Katherine Howard, and Yoo-Ju-hye and Hong Ji-hee alternating as Catherine Parr.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.