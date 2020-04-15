VIDEO: SING STREET Releases Music Video for 'Riddle of the Model'; Announces New Release Date for Cast Recording

Sony Masterworks Broadway has announced the new release date of TUESDAY, APRIL 21 for SING STREET (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), an album of music from the musical adaptation of John Carney's indie hit film. Available for preorder now the album features music and lyrics by Danny Wilson front man Gary Clark and John Carney, was produced by Clark and Tony and GRAMMY Award winner Martin Lowe, co-produced by Scott Farthing and Patrick Milling Smith, and mixed by Dave Bascombe, a frequent collaborator to new wave titans Depeche Mode, Tears for Fears, Peter Gabriel and more. Also making its debut today is a new music video for album track "Riddle Of The Model"

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, SING STREET celebrates the joy of first love and the power of music.

SING STREET on Broadway stars Max Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Jakeim Hart ("Blue Bloods") as Larry, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Brenock O'Connor ("Alex Rider") as Conor, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, with off-stage covers Ilan Eskenazi, Dashiell Eaves, Shadia Fairuz, Sophie Hearn, Michael Lepore and Jace Reinhard.





