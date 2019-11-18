VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE's 'Baby Faye and Her Newsboys' Sketch Parodies GYPSY

During the November 16 episode of on Saturday Night Live, hosted by Harry Styles, the show parodied Gypsy with the sketch 'Baby Faye and Her Newsboys.'

Host Styles starred in the sketch along with SNL cast members Cecily Strong, Mikey Day and Beck Bennett The sketch parodies the vaudeville sequences in the Stephen Sondheim, Jule Styne, and Arthur Laurents musical.

The sketch included a parody of "Let Me Entertain You."

Watch the video below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

Photo Credit: Will Heath/NBC





