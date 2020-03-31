VIDEO: Royal Opera House Kicks Off #OurHousetoYourHouse With PETER AND THE WOLF

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Royal Opera House is offering free broadcasts of its opera and ballet shows throughout April, available to stream on YouTube, as part of its #OurHouseToYourHouse campaign.

The first production available to stream is Peter and the Wolf, which was streamed live on March 27. Watch the full broadcast below!

Shows will be broadcasting live on YouTube every Friday evening in April.

Upcoming shows include

* Acis and Galatea, The Royal Opera, 2009 - 3 April 2020, 7pm BST

* Così fan tutte, The Royal Opera, 2010 - 10 April 2020, 7pm BST

* The Metamorphosis, The Royal Ballet, 2013 - 17 April 2020, 7pm BST

Check out their YouTube here!





