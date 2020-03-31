Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Royal Opera House Kicks Off #OurHousetoYourHouse With PETER AND THE WOLF

Article Pixel Mar. 31, 2020  

The Royal Opera House is offering free broadcasts of its opera and ballet shows throughout April, available to stream on YouTube, as part of its #OurHouseToYourHouse campaign.

The first production available to stream is Peter and the Wolf, which was streamed live on March 27. Watch the full broadcast below!

Shows will be broadcasting live on YouTube every Friday evening in April.

Upcoming shows include

* Acis and Galatea, The Royal Opera, 2009 - 3 April 2020, 7pm BST

* Così fan tutte, The Royal Opera, 2010 - 10 April 2020, 7pm BST

* The Metamorphosis, The Royal Ballet, 2013 - 17 April 2020, 7pm BST

Check out their YouTube here!

VIDEO: Royal Opera House Kicks Off #OurHousetoYourHouse With PETER AND THE WOLF
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Gina Naomi Baez and Christina Bianco Release WICKED Parody, 'What Is This Quarantine?'
  • VIDEO: The Barricade Boys With Alfie Boe, Ramin Karimloo & More Perform 'Bring Him Home'
  • VIDEO: Watch a New Version of Jeremy Jordan Singing 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now'
  • Video Flashback: Hilarious One-Liners From Elaine Stritch