VIDEO: Robin de Jesús Discusses His Mom's Reaction to His First Tony Nomination on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Tony nominee Robin de Jesús appeared on The Jennifer Hudson show to discuss starring in "Welcome to Chippendales" on Hulu.

During the interview, de Jesús told Hudson about his first Tony Award nomination for In the Heights and how his mother didn't understand the importance until word got out in the Puerto Rican community.

"They knew what theatre was because they went to see my shows but they didn't know that an award show existed for it ... By 4 p.m., the news cycle was all over Lin-Manuel Miranda, so Puerto Rico, the flags were out. They don't need an excuse to put out flags in Puerto Rico, we love our flag. But at that moment, we were extra loud. So 4 p.m., Mom calls and she says, 'I got two dresses, I got hair extensions, I will see you on June 5," de Jesús shared.

He also shared how his mother chased Catherine O'Hara at the awards ceremony, shouting a "Home Alone" reference. Watch the new interview clip below!

de Jesús was most recently seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaption of tick, tick...BOOM! He was seen on Broadway in Wicked, In the Heights (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), La Cage aux Folles (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), and Rent.

De Jesús also appeared on Broadway as Emory in The Boys in the Band, a role he reprised for Ryan Murphy's Netflix film adaption of the play.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays.

Watch the interview clip here: