VIDEO: Robert Montano Talks SMALL on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with Broadway veteran Robert Montano.

Robert (On the Town, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Cats) wrote and stars in a new play, Small, running March 18-27 at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stoney Point, New York. In Small, A bullied young man finds strength and gains respect as a jockey atop a racehorse. But what happens when he begins to (literally) outgrow his dream? Follow Robert Montano's real-life roller-coaster ride from Belmont Park Racetrack to starring roles on Broadway.

Click here for tickets and watch below as Robert tells us more about the new play and his life in the theatre!