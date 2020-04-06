VIDEO: Renee Elise Goldsberry and Lauren Graham Duet in ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Promo

In the upcoming episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Renée Elise Goldsberry guest stars as Ava, the sixth floor rival to Lauren Graham's character Joan. The promo for the upcoming episode features Goldsberry and Graham singing "That Boy is Mine" by Brandi and Monica!

Listen below!

In the episode, Zoey surprisingly finds herself getting into major conflict with Simon, Max, Mo and even Howie. Tensions arise at SPRQ Point when the fourth and sixth floors compete over an important piece of code. Mitch and Maggie try to celebrate their anniversary.

If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over Pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.



The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is special guest star.







Related Articles