VIDEO: Reneé Rapp Performs Single 'In the Kitchen' on KIMMEL

Reneé Rapp spent her 23rd birthday by appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform "In the Kitchen" from her new EP "Everything to Everyone."

The track was the lead single for Rapp's debut EP. It was the followup to her debut single, "Tattoos," which was released in early June 2022.

Reneé Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish.

She will soon reprise her role as Regina George in the film adaptation of Mean Girls the Musical for Paramount. Rapp can also be seen as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.

Watch the performance here:



