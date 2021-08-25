VIDEO: Renée Elise Goldsberry Talks HAMILTON Emmy Nomination & GIRLS5EVA!

Click Here for More Articles on GIRLS5EVA

Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry appeared on the third hour of TODAY to talk about her Emmy nomination for the proshot Disney Plus version of Hamilton and her role on the Peacock musical TV series Girls5Eva!

Goldsberry won a Tony Award for playing Angelica Schuyler in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. Her other Broadway credits include work in Good People, The Color Purple, Rent, and The Lion King.

On TV, she's known for roles on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Altered Carbon Fast & Furious Spy Racers, The Good Wife, The Following, Law & Order: SVU, Masters of Sex, Younger, and OLTL.