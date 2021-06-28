VIDEO: Renée Elise Goldsberry, Shereen Pimentel, John Riddle & More Perform 'Always Building' in LEGO STORE: THE MUSICAL

LEGO Store: The Musical has been released to celebrate the launch of the LEGO Store Flagship on Fifth Avenue!

'Featuring the original musical showtune "Always Building," LEGO Store: The Musical shares the story of a young girl who joins a cast of real-life Broadway stage actors, real front line workers and a collection of fan-favorite LEGO Minifigures on a full-day adventure of building, creativity and reveling in the spirit of New York City that culminates in a magical opening night at the LEGO Store Flagship on Fifth Avenue!'

Check out the video below!

LEGO Store: The Musical stars Tony Award-winning actress Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5Eva, Hamilton), is directed by the famed Ezra Hurwitz (NYC Ballet, Moulin Rouge, Chicago, Carousel, Oklahoma), with song produced by Isaac Hurwitz (The Devil Wears Prada, The Secret Life of Bees, Working Girl, Moulin Rouge, Anastasia, Mrs. Doubtfire) and Seth A. Goldstein (The Lehman Trilogy, The Prom) and original music by Michael Mahler (Diary of a Wimpy Kid, October Sky, Hero) and Alan Schmuckler (My Little Pony 2, Night at the Museum). The performance is choreographed by James Alsop (Girls5Eva, The Devil Wears Prada) and features numerous singers and dancers from the Broadway stage including: Zach Bencal (Aladdin), Ava DeMary (Matilda, Evita, Billy Elliot), Shawna Hamic (The Last Ship), Joomin Hwang (The Prom, In the Heights), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, The Lion King), and John Riddle (Frozen, The Visit, Phantom), among others. The cast also includes real-life firefighter, Lee Garrett, Brooklyn Nets B-boy, Antonio Smith, professional ballet dancer, Maira Barriga, and professional dancer, Austin Goodwin.