The Kennedy Center streamed a new Couch Concert yesterday! Enjoy back-to-back R&B, Hip Hop, and soul from D.C.'s own singer/songwriter Raheem DeVaughn and singer/emcee/actor Wes Felton.

The concert is presented as part of #KCCouchConcerts, a new live performance series by Millennium Stage streaming every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

