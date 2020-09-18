Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Richard Todd Adams Sing 'Lily's Eyes' From THE SECRET GARDEN

THE SECRET GARDEN features music by Lucy Simon and lyrics by Marsha Norman.

Sep. 18, 2020  

Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Richard Todd Adams singing "Lily's Eyes" from The Secret Garden.

Music by Lucy Simon
Lyrics by Marsha Norman

Performers
Richard Todd Adams
Quentin Garzón

Band
Keyboard I-III - Jeremy F. Goodman
Violin I - Camille Enderlin
Violin II - Lydia Hull
Viola - Brianne Lugo
Cello - Katie Chambers
Bass - Magdalena Kress
Reed I - Richard Philbin
Reed II - Justin Vance
Reed III - Ford Fourqurean
Flugelhorn - Kate Amrine
Trombone - Julie Dombroski
Percussion - Darren Proctor
Horns on Keys - Marc Sokolson

Audio Mixing
Marc Sokolson


