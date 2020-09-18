VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Richard Todd Adams Sing 'Lily's Eyes' From THE SECRET GARDEN

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

THE SECRET GARDEN features music by Lucy Simon and lyrics by Marsha Norman.

Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Richard Todd Adams singing "Lily's Eyes" from The Secret Garden.

Check out the video below!

Music by Lucy Simon

Lyrics by Marsha Norman

Performers

Richard Todd Adams

Quentin Garzón

Band

Keyboard I-III - Jeremy F. Goodman

Violin I - Camille Enderlin

Violin II - Lydia Hull

Viola - Brianne Lugo

Cello - Katie Chambers

Bass - Magdalena Kress

Reed I - Richard Philbin

Reed II - Justin Vance

Reed III - Ford Fourqurean

Flugelhorn - Kate Amrine

Trombone - Julie Dombroski

Percussion - Darren Proctor

Horns on Keys - Marc Sokolson

Audio Mixing

Marc Sokolson

