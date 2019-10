VIDEO: Phoebe Waller-Bridge May Revisit Her FLEABAG Character One Day

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. During the interview, she talks about what it was like winning three Emmys, possibly revisiting her Fleabag character and the crazy preparations for hosting SNL.

Watch the interview below!

Written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Crashing, Broadchurch), Fleabag is a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted, sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman (Waller-Bridge), as she hurls herself at modern living in London.

The show is based on Waller-Bridge's play Fleabag, which won an Edinburgh FRINGE First Award, the Critics' Circle and Off-West End Awards for Most Promising Playwright and a Special Commendation from the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Waller-Bridge is currently starring off-Broadway in her play Fleabag, which is a strictly limited six-week engagement at the Soho Playhouse through Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Fleabag also stars Brett Gelman (Twin Peaks), Olivia Colman (Peep Show), Bill Paterson (Outlander), Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered), Hugh Skinner (Poldark), Jamie Demetriou (People Time), Jenny Rainsford (The Smoke),and Sian Clifford (Paddy). The series is directed by Harry Bradbeer (Dickensian), and executive produced by Harry Williams and Jack Williams (The Missing).

The series is produced by Jack and Harry Williams of Two Brothers Pictures and Lydia Hampson, directed by Harry Bradbeer (Dickensian, No Offence) and is distributed by all3media International.





