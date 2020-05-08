VIDEO: Paulo Szot Sings 'A Simple Song' From Leonard Bernstein's MASS

Leonard Bernstein's Mass is set to premiere on May 15 at 9 p.m on Great Performances/PBS, with Paulo Szot playing the Celebrant.

Watch Szot sing Leonard Bernstein's iconic "A Simple Song" from "Mass" below!

Featuring 200 artists, including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Ravinia Festival's 2019 production of Leonard Bernstein's "Mass" embraces elements of musical theater, folk and rock music with Latin text from the liturgy, as well as music and lyrics by Bernstein and additional text by "Wicked" composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Baltimore Symphony Orchestra music director and Bernstein protégé Marin Alsop conducts. The choral ensemble Vocality, the Chicago Children's Choir, and the Highland Park High School Marching Band also perform.





