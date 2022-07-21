VIDEO: Patina Miller Discusses How The Witch in INTO THE WOODS is 'Misunderstood' on CBS MORNINGS

Click Here for More on Into the Woods

Patina Miller sat down on CBS Mornings to discuss her current Broadway run as The Witch in the revival of Into the Woods.

During the interview, Miller discussed how the Witch can often be misunderstood and how becoming a mother has changed her perspective of the character.

"The Witch is seen as the villain, she's the one who's the mastermind of this whole thing. She sets everything in motion and you can kind of play her dark and mean and all of these things. Coming back to it now, being the mother of a 5-year-old and really understanding what she's fighting for and why she is the way she is, she's fighting to keep her daughter safe," Miller explained.

Into the Woods is now in its limited Broadway engagement at the St. James Theatre through August 28. The production also stars Brian D'Acry James, Sara Bareilles, Phillipa Soo, Gavin Creel, Julia Lester, Joshu Henry, Annie Golden, Cole Thompson, and more.

Directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, the revival of Into the Woods is the first production of the 2022-23 Broadway season.

Watch the new interview here: