VIDEO: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA West End Releases New Television Spot

The West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has released A New Television spot. The new trailer for the show features Kelly Mathieson as Christine Daaé and Ben Lewis as The Phantom. Check out the latest commercial for the show below!

Far beneath the majesty and splendor of the Paris Opera House, hides the Phantom in a shadowy existence. Shamed by his physical appearance and feared by all, the love he holds for his beautiful protegee Christine Daae is so strong that even her heart cannot resist.



THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA opened at Her Majesty's Theatre on 9 October 1986 with Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman in the leading roles, and there have been dozens of productions worldwide since then.

