VIDEO: Original Cosette Rebecca Caine and Neighbors Sing LES MISERABLES to Salute the NHS

Check out Les Mis' original Cosette, Rebecca Caine, and her neighbors saluting the front line workers of the NHS with a community performance of 'Do You Hear the People Sing?'

In a career that has been divided between musical theatre and opera, Rebecca Caine is perhaps best known as the Royal Shakespeare Company's original Cosette in LES MISERABLES. Before then she made her West End debut at the age of 19 as Laurey in OKLAHOMA! and toured as Eliza in MY FAIR LADY. She followed LES MISERABLES by joining the West End's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, playing Christine twice a week opposite Michael Crawford.

It was not my idea! It is, however, incredible to be a small part of a show that means so much to so many. @lesmisofficial pic.twitter.com/COYI98Nxsm - Rebecca Caine (@RebeccaCaine) April 16, 2020





