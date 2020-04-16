VIDEO: Original Cosette Rebecca Caine and Neighbors Sing LES MISERABLES to Salute the NHS
Check out Les Mis' original Cosette, Rebecca Caine, and her neighbors saluting the front line workers of the NHS with a community performance of 'Do You Hear the People Sing?'
In a career that has been divided between musical theatre and opera, Rebecca Caine is perhaps best known as the Royal Shakespeare Company's original Cosette in LES MISERABLES. Before then she made her West End debut at the age of 19 as Laurey in OKLAHOMA! and toured as Eliza in MY FAIR LADY. She followed LES MISERABLES by joining the West End's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, playing Christine twice a week opposite Michael Crawford.
The hood wanted to sing a bit of @lesmisofficial for #ClapForCarers #clapforNHS so here we are ... pic.twitter.com/McS4dVoOrw- Rebecca Caine (@RebeccaCaine) April 16, 2020
It was not my idea! It is, however, incredible to be a small part of a show that means so much to so many. @lesmisofficial pic.twitter.com/COYI98Nxsm- Rebecca Caine (@RebeccaCaine) April 16, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as ... (read more)
THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG Adds Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss And More!
More celebrity guests join a?oeThe Disney Family Singalong,a?? hosted by Ryan Seacrest, for a night of magic and music.... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)