VIDEO: Oprah Talks With Idris Elba About COVID-19 Diagnosis

Oprah Winfrey has launched a new series, Oprah Talks COVID-19, on Apple TV. Her first episode features an interview with Idris Elba, and his wife Sabrina Dhowre, who Winfrey talked to via video chat.

Elba and Dhowre talked about how they're coping with the virus, and what the pandemic is doing for the world.

"One of the upsides of this whole drama is that we are forced to think together as a race, as a human race," Elba said.

Winfrey posted a clip from the interview on Twitter, which can be viewed below.

Watch the full episode on Apple TV here.

Which is why I FaceTimed @idriselba & his wife Sabrina who are safely quarantined together after he tested positive for COVID-19. Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together. pic.twitter.com/HETVZeqCPE - Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020





