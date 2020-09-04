VIDEO: On This Day, September 4- Remembering Joan Rivers

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day we celebrate the great Joan Rivers!

Today, we celebrate the spirit and memory of groundbreaking comedian and actor, Joan Rivers, who passed away on this day in 2014.

Rivers was long a fixture on the New York scene, with numerous standup appearances, benefit appearances, and a long association with the theatrical community. She was a constant presence at opening nights and special events, and never hesitated to express her love for theatre and live entertainment.

Her Broadway credits include Fun City, Broadway Bound and Sally Marr...and her escorts, for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination as Outstanding Actress in a Play and a Tony Nomination for Best Actress in a Play.

