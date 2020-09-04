Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, September 4- Remembering Joan Rivers
On this day we celebrate the great Joan Rivers!
Today, we celebrate the spirit and memory of groundbreaking comedian and actor, Joan Rivers, who passed away on this day in 2014.
Rivers was long a fixture on the New York scene, with numerous standup appearances, benefit appearances, and a long association with the theatrical community. She was a constant presence at opening nights and special events, and never hesitated to express her love for theatre and live entertainment.
Her Broadway credits include Fun City, Broadway Bound and Sally Marr...and her escorts, for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination as Outstanding Actress in a Play and a Tony Nomination for Best Actress in a Play.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Performs 'Reflection' and 'Loyal Brave True' from MULAN on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
- VIDEO: On This Day, August 31- HERCULES Starring Jelani Alladin, Opens in Central Park!
- VIDEO: See Tituss Burgess in the Trailer for SING ON!
- BWW Exclusive: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Stars Drop By VIRTUAL CHATS WITH ARIEL & TREVOR on Disney Channel