VIDEO: On This Day, September 18- LES MISERABLES Gets its World Premiere in Paris

On this day in 1980, the world premiere production of Boublil and Schonberg's timeless epic Les Miserables took its first bows in Paris.

Originally released as a French-language concept album, the first musical-stage adaptation of Les Misérables was presented at the Palais des Sports. The original cast included, Maurice Barrier, Gilles Buhlmann, Sylvie Camacho, Maryse Cédolin, Yvan Dautin, Florence Davis, Cyrille Dupont, Anne Forrez, Fabienne Guyon, Rose Laurens, Marianne Mille, Priscilla Patron, Fabrice Ploquin, Christian Ratellin, Marie-France Roussel, Tirmont, Jean Vallée.

In 1983, Cameron Mackintosh received a copy of the French concept album from director Peter Farago. Farago wanted to produce an English-language version of the show and after some initial reluctance, Mackintosh agreed to produce the production. Mackintosh and the Royal Shakespeare Company went to work assembling team to adapt the musical for a English speaking audience. After two years in development, the production opened in London in 1985. The success of the West End musical led to a Broadway production.

Cameron Mackintosh's legendary production of Boublil and Schonberg's LES MISERABLES is a global stage sensation. Seen by more than 70 million people in 43 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, it is still breaking box-office records everywhere in its 30th year.

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption-a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Ex-convict Jean Valjean is hunted for decades by the ruthless policeman Javert after he breaks parole. When Valjean agrees to care for factory worker Fantine's young daughter, Cosette, their lives change forever. Featuring the songs "I Dreamed A Dream", "Bring Him Home", "One Day More" and "On My Own"- Les Miserables is the show of shows.

Celebrate the birth of this classic musical with the original Fantine, French singer Rose Laurens, and her take on the ballad, "I Dreamed A Dream" in its original French.

